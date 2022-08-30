Agencies

Two dengue patients die, tally reaches 367

RAWALPINDI – District Coordinator for Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Monday said that two dengue patients had died, while the total confirmed cases reached 367 in the Rawalpindi district. The health officer informed that as many as 27 new patients arrived during the last hours, including 18 from Potohar town urban area, one from Chak Jalaldin, Rawalpindi Cantonment and Kahuta, while six cases were reported from outside districts in Rawalpindi counting four from Islamabad and one each from Multan and Jhelum. During the last 24 hours,  213 dengue fever suspects had been brought to the district’s health facilities, while the district administration had registered 38 FIRs, issued notices to 114, challans to 51, sealed four premises, and a fine of Rs 150,100 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs, he added.

 

 

Presently, he said that 15 patients having positive results were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital, 13 to Benazir Bhutto Hospital and ten to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The health officer said all efforts were being made to control dengue cases in the district, adding, “Dengue fever situation is under control, and the threat of dengue fever spread will end soon as the weather changes.”

He said a full-scale fumigation drive was underway in different district localities, mainly where dengue larvae had been found.

Dr Sajjad advised the residents to take precautionary measures and not panic as dengue fever was curable with timely and proper treatment.

