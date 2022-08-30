USA, China and UK top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports in July

ISLAMABAD – The United States of America (USA) remained the top exports destination of the Pakistani products during the first month of current fiscal year, followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July 2022 were recorded at $499.686 million against the exports of $503.118 million during July 2021, showing decline of 0.68 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $174.076 million against the exports of $165.787 million last year, showing an increase of 4.99 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $160.108 million during the month under review against the exports of $180.353 million, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at $139.056 million against $129.063 million during last year, showing an increase of 7.74 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at $110.646 million against $114.556 million last year, the data said.

During July 2022, the exports to Holland were recorded $113.414 million against $98.822 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $105.300 million against $89.971 million. Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $92.327 million against the exports of $70.001 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $31.757 million against $ 38.613 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at $71.507 million against $51.135 million. Similarly, the exports to France during the month under review were recorded at $43.074 million against $40.427 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $65.549 million against $58.173 million. Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $29.666 million during the current year compared to $28.254 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $31.763 million against $31.818, to Malaysia $24.459 million against $354.359 million. Overall Pakistan’s exports to all other countries witnessed an increase of 2.68 percent during the month under review, from $2235.039 million to $2295.027 million, the SBP data revealed.

Seafood exports increase

by 30 percent in July

The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 30.02 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding month of last year. The seafood exports during July 2022 were recorded at $18.506 million against the exports of $14.233 million in July 2021, showing growth of around 30.02 per cent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 18.47 percent by going up from 6,802 metric tons in July 2021 to 8,058 metric tons during July 2022. However, on month-on-month basis, the seafood exports declined by 54.43 percent when compared to the exports of $40.608 million in June 2022, the PBS data revealed.

In terms of quantity, the fish exports declined by 54.95 percent in July 2022 when compared to the exports of 17,888 metric tons in June 2022. It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s overall merchandise exports declined by 5.17 percent in July 2022 as compared to exports of July 2021. The exports during the month were recorded at $2,219 million against the exports of $2,340 million in last July. The imports also declined by 12.81 percent to $4,861 million in July 2022 compared to exports of $5,575 million in July 2021. Based on the figures, the merchandize trade deficit declined by 18.33 percent by going down form the deficit of $3,235 million last July to $2,642 million in July 2022, according to PBS data.