Water Management Institute helps Pakistan assess flood damages

LAHORE – The International Water Manage­ment Institute (IWMI) is helping the Pakistan government carry out flood damages assessment and aiding the recovery efforts, in the wake of ex­treme flooding across the country, says a press release issued here on Monday. Dr Mohsin Hafeez, Paki­stan’s Country Representative for the IWMI, said, “All four of Pakistan’s provinces have been severely hit by the riverine floods and excessive rainfall in hill torrents, with some ru­ral regions unreachable by road. We are working closely with the federal, provincial and local governments to help assess the flood damage using remote sensing and satellite imag­ery to support prioritization of hu­manitarian responses.”

“The IWMI is drawing on its experi­ence of other flood events in India and Sri Lanka, where we have de­veloped effective early warning sys­tems, to help guide the government in putting together an evidence-based framework to support the recovery and relief effort,” added Dr Hafeez.

Pakistan is one of the top 10 na­tions most vulnerable to climate change and the worst affected prov­inces of Balochistan and Sindh have received 400 per cent more precipi­tation this year than their 30-year average. The unprecedented and early heatwave this year also ac­celerated the melting of glaciers in the Himalaya, Hindu Kush and Kara­koram mountain ranges, creating thousands of glacial lakes in north­ern Pakistan, around 30 of which could cause a deluge.

The monsoon system means the catastrophe is likely to have peaked within a week to 10 days. As well as the immediate human toll and dam­age to water infrastructure, the ex­tensive damage to crops and loss of livestock will also impact food secu­rity in the region, driving up prices and creating the potential for food shortages in the weeks ahead