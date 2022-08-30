Our Staff Reporter

Water Management Institute helps Pakistan assess flood damages

LAHORE    –   The International Water Manage­ment Institute (IWMI) is helping the Pakistan government carry out flood damages assessment and aiding the recovery efforts, in the wake of ex­treme flooding across the country, says a press release issued here on Monday. Dr Mohsin Hafeez, Paki­stan’s Country Representative for the IWMI, said, “All four of Pakistan’s provinces have been severely hit by the riverine floods and excessive rainfall in hill torrents, with some ru­ral regions unreachable by road. We are working closely with the federal, provincial and local governments to help assess the flood damage using remote sensing and satellite imag­ery to support prioritization of hu­manitarian responses.”

“The IWMI is drawing on its experi­ence of other flood events in India and Sri Lanka, where we have de­veloped effective early warning sys­tems, to help guide the government in putting together an evidence-based framework to support the recovery and relief effort,” added Dr Hafeez.

Pakistan is one of the top 10 na­tions most vulnerable to climate change and the worst affected prov­inces of Balochistan and Sindh have received 400 per cent more precipi­tation this year than their 30-year average. The unprecedented and early heatwave this year also ac­celerated the melting of glaciers in the Himalaya, Hindu Kush and Kara­koram mountain ranges, creating thousands of glacial lakes in north­ern Pakistan, around 30 of which could cause a deluge.

The monsoon system means the catastrophe is likely to have peaked within a week to 10 days. As well as the immediate human toll and dam­age to water infrastructure, the ex­tensive damage to crops and loss of livestock will also impact food secu­rity in the region, driving up prices and creating the potential for food shortages in the weeks ahead

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pak Army, Health Dept sets up free medical camps in Tank

Islamabad

Ministry attaches importance to capacity-building of officers: Information Secretary

Lahore

‘Punjab govt makes record recruitment of doctors’

Islamabad

Envoys-designate present credentials to President Alvi

Islamabad

PTI, govt lock horns over Tarin’s audio leaks

Lahore

Shaheen Afridi travels to London to complete his rehabilitation from injury

Islamabad

IMF extends Pakistan’s loan program volume to $6.5bn

Lahore

ATC grants interim bail to Yasin Sohal in NAB office clash case

Lahore

CM making sincere efforts for rehabilitation of flood affectees: Chohan

Lahore

Punjab govt makes record recruitment of doctors in province: Yasmin

1 of 10,023

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More