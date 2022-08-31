10pc houses completely damaged in Larkana district: DC

LARKANA – During the recent rains in Larkana district, there has been extensive damage and the Sindh government has established relief and medical camps at various places for the rehabilitation and immediate assistance of the people affected by the rains where all the facilities and free medicines are being provided to the affected people. This was claimed by the deputy commissioner of Larkana, Tariq Manzoor Chandio, in a handout issued here on Tuesday. He said that in all the talukas of Larkana District, Ratodero, Larkana, Dokri and Baqrani, 10% of the houses have been completely damaged and 50% of the houses have been partially damaged and as a result of the recent heavy rains, 367 people were injured and 36 people died and 89 cattle were killed in the above mentioned talukas. A total of more than 680,000 families have been affected during heavy rains.