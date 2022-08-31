5-day training workshop concluded in FJWU

RAWALPINDI – The concluding ceremony of five-day training workshop titled ‘Empowering Persons with Disabilities through Social Skills Training and Workplace Inclusiveness’ was at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) here on Tuesday.

The training of trainers was attended by the employees with disabilities working in various public and private sec­tor organisations from Rawal­pindi/Islamabad. The guest motivational speaker of the closing ceremony was Mr. Atif Sheikh, Executive Director, Special Talent Exchange Pro­gram (STEP) while the guest of honour was Prof. Dr. Shaheena Ayub Bhatti, Director WRRC and Professor of English. The Project Lead, Prof. Dr. Bushra Yasmin, in her closing remarks thanked PUAN for making this event possible.

She appreciated the partici­pants for their enthusiastic re­sponse and expressed her hope that they will take the welfare cause ahead. Prof. Dr. Shaheena Ayub Bhatti highlighted lack of education as a barrier for spe­cial persons to access the job market and to get into main­stream. She shed light on how the inclusivity at the workplace can help produce a more pro­ductive employee irrespective of their disabilities.

She appreciated the efforts of the project team. Mr. Atif Sheikh lauded Fatima Jinnah Women University’s efforts in promot­ing the culture of higher studies for women and congratulated the project team for their initia­tives for PWDs from the plat­form of FJWU.