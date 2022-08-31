Our Staff Reporter

57 more dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikanadar has said that 57 new dengue cases have been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that 34 dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 10 in Lahore, three each  in Vehari and Gujranwala , two in Okara, one each in Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalpur, Layyah and Mandi Bahauddin during the last 24 hours.

He said that a total of 1,090 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year while three people died of the virus. The P&SHD secretary  said that 262 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province whereas 63 patients were admitted in hospitals of Lahore. The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 264,182 indoor and 61,091 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.The anti-dengue squad, under the P&SHD, killed dengue larvae at 371 places in the province during daily surveillance.

 

The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Dastagir inaugurates Electrical, Electronics Industrial Fair 2022

Business

Oware collaborates with Reon Energy to boost environmental sustainability

Business

Imarat to host golf championship and raise funds for flood relief efforts

Business

Miftah for promoting trade volume with neighboring countries

Business

ECC approves wheat import, six debt rescheduling agreements worth $189.52m

Business

Gwadar Safe City Project to be completed in next six months

Business

Gas subsidy to captive power plants termed discriminatory, unjust

Business

Rupee recovers Rs1.79 against dollar

Business

PSX stays bearish, loses 309 points

Business

Gold price declines by Rs5100 per tola

1 of 2,051

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More