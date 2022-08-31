9 die, 12 injured as van bumps into pick-up in Khuzdar

QUETTA – At least nine people including five women died and 12 other received critical injuries during a road accident in Khuzdar district of Balochistan. Levis force official said that a passenger van collided with a pick-up coming from opposite side on N-25 National Highway at Korak area of Khuzdar district. As a result, four persons including three women died on the spot while five critically injured including two women succumbed to their injuries on way to Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar. The condition of two of the wounded persons was said to be serious. They were shifted to Karachi for further treatment.