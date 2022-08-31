Agencies

9 die, 12 injured as van bumps into pick-up in Khuzdar

QUETTA – At least nine people including five women died and 12 other received critical injuries during a road accident in Khuzdar district of Balochistan. Levis force official said that a passenger van collided with a pick-up coming from opposite side on N-25 National Highway at Korak area of Khuzdar district. As a result, four persons including three women died on the spot while five critically injured including two women succumbed to their injuries on way to Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar. The condition of two of the wounded persons was said to be serious. They were shifted to Karachi for further treatment.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Dastagir inaugurates Electrical, Electronics Industrial Fair 2022

Business

Oware collaborates with Reon Energy to boost environmental sustainability

Business

Imarat to host golf championship and raise funds for flood relief efforts

Business

Miftah for promoting trade volume with neighboring countries

Business

ECC approves wheat import, six debt rescheduling agreements worth $189.52m

Business

Gwadar Safe City Project to be completed in next six months

Business

Gas subsidy to captive power plants termed discriminatory, unjust

Business

Rupee recovers Rs1.79 against dollar

Business

PSX stays bearish, loses 309 points

Business

Gold price declines by Rs5100 per tola

1 of 10,031

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More