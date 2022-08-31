Acting Governor chairs senate meetings of various varsities
PESHAWAR – The Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Tuesday chaired the Senate meetings of the Agriculture University Peshawar, University of Swat, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shringal and discussed inquiry reports of the Governor Inspection Team (GIT).
The senate meeting of Agriculture University discussed matters including unsatisfactory printing of degrees, issuance of illegal conveyance allowance, an additional charge of the post of Registrar to additional Registrar for a long time, and an additional charge of Controller of examination to additional Registrar and impediments in the promotion of staff