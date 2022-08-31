Acting Governor chairs senate meetings of various varsities

PESHAWAR – The Acting Gov­ernor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Tuesday chaired the Senate meetings of the Agri­culture University Peshawar, University of Swat, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shringal and dis­cussed inquiry reports of the Governor Inspection Team (GIT).

The senate meeting of Agriculture University dis­cussed matters including unsatisfactory printing of degrees, issuance of illegal conveyance allowance, an additional charge of the post of Registrar to addition­al Registrar for a long time, and an additional charge of Controller of examination to additional Registrar and impediments in the promotion of staff