Our Staff Reporter

Acting Governor chairs senate meetings of various varsities

PESHAWAR   –    The Acting Gov­ernor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Tuesday chaired the Senate meetings of the Agri­culture University Peshawar, University of Swat, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shringal and dis­cussed inquiry reports of the Governor Inspection Team (GIT).

The senate meeting of Agriculture University dis­cussed matters including unsatisfactory printing of degrees, issuance of illegal conveyance allowance, an additional charge of the post of Registrar to addition­al Registrar for a long time, and an additional charge of Controller of examination to additional Registrar and impediments in the promotion of staff

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Road closures due to floods in Kalam

Islamabad

Imran khan to appear before IHC in contempt of court case

Lahore

Pakistan reports 227 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

Business

NEPRA jacks up power tariff by Rs4.34 per unit

Islamabad

ASEAN emerges as 5th largest economic community in world: Ambassador

National

Govt decides to import onions, tomatoes from Iran, Afghanistan

National

Helicopters rescue the stranded from Swat Valley

National

Muqam visits flood-hit areas of Swat, Kalam, Madian, Bahrain

Business

Dastagir inaugurates Electrical, Electronics Industrial Fair 2022

Business

Oware collaborates with Reon Energy to boost environmental sustainability

1 of 10,554

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More