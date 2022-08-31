News Desk

ADB announces $3 million aid to support Pakistan’s flood response

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved on Wednesday a $3 million grant to support the government of Pakistan’s emergency relief efforts amid widespread floods across the country.

The grant, financed by the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF), will help fund the immediate purchase of food supplies, tents, and other relief goods to support flood victims across the country. According to a press release issued by the ADB, the APDRF is a special fund designed to fast-track grants to ADB developing member countries affected by disasters triggered by natural hazards.

“ADB stands with the people of Pakistan during these difficult times,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia, Yevgeniy Zhukov. “We are committed to working with the government and other development partners to help Pakistan overcome the devastating impact of this natural disaster and provide immediate relief to affected families.”

“Our team is also helping to assess the damage caused by floods to draw up plans to support longer-term rehabilitation efforts and strengthen communities’ climate resilience,” ADB Country Director for Pakistan Yong Ye said.

