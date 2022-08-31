Afghanistan hammer Bangladesh to become 1st team to book Super 4 spot

SHARJAH – A fine performance from the spinners and an impactful cameo from Najibullah Zadran helped Afghanistan record a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

Afghanistan’s star spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/16) and Rashid Khan (3/22) ran through a reckless Bangladesh batting line-up to restrict the opposition to 127. Bangladesh stifled Afghanistan in the run chase before Najibullah’s belligerent 43 not out off 17 balls, comprising six sixes, got his team over the line in 18.3 overs. Ibrahim Zadran also contributed with 42 off 41 balls.

With their second win in as many games, Afghanistan also became the first team to qualify for the Super Fours. Like Bangladesh, Afghanistan too found it hard to push the scoring rate. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan opened the bowling for Bangladesh and returned with impressive figures of 1-13 in four overs. After the fall of openers Hazratullah Zazai (23) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (11), Afghanistan found themselves needing 80 off the last 10 overs. A barrage of sixes from Najibullah quickly changed the course of the game as the left-hander finished the game with a six.

Earlier, Mossadek Hossain (48 not out off 31 balls) was the sole Bangladesh batter, who played smartly and saved Bangladesh the blushes. Mujeeb broke the backbone of Bangladesh batting by striking thrice in the powerplay. He used the slider effectively to get through left-handed Mohammad Naim’s (6) stumps before Anamul Haque (5) went for the slog sweep only to be trapped in front of the stumps. Mujeeb’s third scalp was of opposition skipper Shakib Al Hasan (11) who played a poor shot to see his stumps dislodged.

Number one spinner Rashid then joined the party by removing the seasoned Mushfiqur Rahim (1) with a googly. He got rid of left-handed Afif Hussain (12 off 15 balls) with a leg-break, leaving Bangladesh in dire straits at 53 for five. The quick pace both the spinners bowl at did not give the batters time to free their arms. The experienced Mahmudullah (25) and Hossain tried to stabilise the innings but the damage was already done. Medium pacer Azamatullah Omarzai was brought into the attack in the 20th over in which he did well to concede just seven runs.

Scores in brief

AFGHANISTAN 131-3 in 18.3 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 42*, Najibullah Zadran 43*; Mosaddek Hossain 1/12, Shakib Al Hasan 1/13) beat BANGLADESH 127-7 in 20 overs (Mosaddek Hossain 48*; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3/16, Rashid Khan 3/22).