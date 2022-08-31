Agencies

Afghanistan hammer Bangladesh to become 1st team to book Super 4 spot

SHARJAH – A fine performance from the spinners and an impactful cameo from Najibullah Zadran helped Afghanistan record a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup here on Tuesday.
Afghanistan’s star spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/16) and Rashid Khan (3/22) ran through a reckless Bangladesh batting line-up to restrict the opposition to 127. Bangladesh stifled Afghanistan in the run chase before Najibullah’s belligerent 43 not out off 17 balls, comprising six sixes, got his team over the line in 18.3 overs. Ibrahim Zadran also contributed with 42 off 41 balls.
With their second win in as many games, Afghanistan also became the first team to qualify for the Super Fours. Like Bangladesh, Afghanistan too found it hard to push the scoring rate. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan opened the bowling for Bangladesh and returned with impressive figures of 1-13 in four overs. After the fall of openers Hazratullah Zazai (23) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (11), Afghanistan found themselves needing 80 off the last 10 overs. A barrage of sixes from Najibullah quickly changed the course of the game as the left-hander finished the game with a six.
Earlier, Mossadek Hossain (48 not out off 31 balls) was the sole Bangladesh batter, who played smartly and saved Bangladesh the blushes. Mujeeb broke the backbone of Bangladesh batting by striking thrice in the powerplay. He used the slider effectively to get through left-handed Mohammad Naim’s (6) stumps before Anamul Haque (5) went for the slog sweep only to be trapped in front of the stumps. Mujeeb’s third scalp was of opposition skipper Shakib Al Hasan (11) who played a poor shot to see his stumps dislodged.
Number one spinner Rashid then joined the party by removing the seasoned Mushfiqur Rahim (1) with a googly. He got rid of left-handed Afif Hussain (12 off 15 balls) with a leg-break, leaving Bangladesh in dire straits at 53 for five. The quick pace both the spinners bowl at did not give the batters time to free their arms. The experienced Mahmudullah (25) and Hossain tried to stabilise the innings but the damage was already done. Medium pacer Azamatullah Omarzai was brought into the attack in the 20th over in which he did well to concede just seven runs.

Scores in brief

AFGHANISTAN 131-3 in 18.3 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 42*, Najibullah Zadran 43*; Mosaddek Hossain 1/12, Shakib Al Hasan 1/13) beat BANGLADESH 127-7 in 20 overs (Mosaddek Hossain 48*; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3/16, Rashid Khan 3/22).

 

More Stories
Entertainment

Meera performs at NYC Times Square to raise money for flood victims

Entertainment

Meghan interview: We upset Royal dynamic just by existing, says Duchess of Sussex

Entertainment

Bilal Khan to thrill fans by announcing live concert in Toronto

Entertainment

Mexico’s Queen of the Pacific sues Netflix over series

Entertainment

Solomon Islands halts naval visits after US, UK ships denied entry

Newspaper

Omar Khalid spearheads Pakistan team at World Golf C’ship in Paris

Newspaper

Serena Williams battles on as US Open farewell underway

Newspaper

Bilal stuns Heera to clinch Punjab Open Tennis title

Newspaper

Asia Cup to be shown on big screen in Muzaffargarh: DC

Newspaper

PCB announces ticket prices for Pak-England T20I series

1 of 3,877

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More