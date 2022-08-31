Armed men attack PFA team, take away milk-loaded vehicle

LAHORE – A group of armed men took away a vehicle, loaded with adulterated milk, from a team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), after torturing the team members, on Tuesday. PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said a team had impounded the vehicle loaded with adulterated milk. Some time later, the armed men attacked the PFA team and sped away the impounded vehicle. He said a dairy safety team had signalled a milk-carrying vehicle to stop for the screening test at Gajjumatta. However, the driver sped away the vehicle. While the team chased the vehicle and succeeded in stopping the vehicle near Ring Road.

The armed men attacked the team and fled away before the police reached the spot.

The PFA submitted an application for registration of a first information report against the attackers in the police station.