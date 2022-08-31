News Desk

Army carries out 140 copter sorties in flood-affected areas

The Army personnel have carried out 140 helicopter sorties in different flood-affected areas of the country as part of the rescue and relief operations.

According to an ISPR statement issued on Wednesday, more than 550 stranded individuals evacuated through Army helicopters from various flood-affected areas.

Army helicopters delivered 29 tons of ration and relief items during the last 24 hours.

As many as 6,140 ration packets and 325 tents were distributed among flood affectees all across the county during the last 24 hours.

About 5,213 patients have been treated so far in various medical camps and 224 relief items collection points are functional in formations area of responsibility for collection and onwards distribution of the relief goods.

