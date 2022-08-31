PR

Asia Cup to be shown on big screen in Muzaffargarh: DC

MUZAFFARGARH – Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Ali Anan Qamar has said that keeping in view the cricket fever, district administration has installed big screens in public places in the district for showing all matches of the Asia Cup. He said all-out efforts will be made to promote sports activities in the district and all the sports grounds will be furnished and modern facilities will be provided to the local people. He said promoting sports activities among youth of Muzaffargarh is the top priority of the administration.

 

