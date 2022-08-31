Bank of Punjab president presents Rs 10 million cheque to CM for flood relief fund

LAHORE – Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and presented a cheque of Rs 10 million to him for the chief minister’s flood relief fund.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM said that country needed sacrifices to help the distressed people. “Helping the flood victims is a noble act as well as a moral, national and religious duty of all of us.” He appealed to the people to donate generously to Bank of Punjab account number 6010159451200028. The IBAN of the CM flood relief fund is PK92BPUN6010159451200028, he added.

Parvez Elahi stated that the money collected in the flood relief fund will be transparently spent on the rehabilitation of the victims. The Punjab government will spare no effort in the resettlement of the flood victims. Those whose houses have been destroyed will be given financial assistance on a priority basis, he added. No effort will be spared in the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The philanthropists are requested to go ahead and help those who are in trouble, he said. The devastations caused by the floods are indescribable. To deal with the situation, everyone will have to shoulder their responsibility jointly, he concluded.