Bilal stuns Heera to clinch Punjab Open Tennis title

LAHORE – Rising star Bilal Asim of SICAS stunned seasoned campaigner Heera Ashiq by 2-1 to clinch the men’s singles title in the Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2022 that concluded here at State-of-the-Art Tennis Courts, Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Tuesday.

In the highly-charged men’s singles final, both Bilal Asim and Heera Ashiq gave tough time to each other before the latter utilizing his wide experience to outpace Bilal to take first 6-3. Bilal showed his class in the second set and made a good comeback to win it 6-4. The third and decisive set proved a see-saw battle, which was later decided through a tie-breaker, won by Bilal 10-8, thus clinching the men’s singles title. Coach Rashid Malik termed Bilal as a great fighter saying he is ready to play the ITF events. “I request the government and private sector to sponsor him so that he may excel at international circuit.”

The boys U-18 title was claimed by No 1 seed Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills), who played well against spirited Raahim Khan and defeated him by 8-6. Another emerging star Amna Ali Qayum (Islamabad) lifted the girls U-18 title as she was up against talented Zahra Suleiman and had to face tough resistance before winning the final by 8-6.

Wapda’s Abubakar, who is also sponsored by SA Gardens, claimed two crowns in the U16 singles and U-16 doubles. First, Abubakar won the U-16 final by upsetting No 1 seed Asad Zaman by 8-2 and he was widely applauded by the spectators present on the occasion and also by PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, who termed him future tennis star of the country. Partnering with talented Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Gardens), Abubakar, a student of FG Middle School Mazhar Lines Lahore Cantt, completed the brace of titles by beating the pair of Amna Ali Qayyum and Nabeel Ali Qayyum 6-3 in the U-16 final.

In the boys U-14 final, Omer Jawad beat Abdullah Pirzada 6-2 to lift the title. Omer completed the brace of the titles after beating Abdur Rehman 6-1 in the boys/girls U-12 final. In the boys/girls U-10 final, Hajra Suhail (SICAS) beat Mustafa Uzair Rana 6-2 to clinch the title. In the boys/girls U-8, Ahsan Bari clinched gold medal, Moosa silver, Soha Abdullah bronze medal. In the boys/girls U-6, Soha Abdullah grabbed gold medal, Moosa silver and Mamnoon Bari bronze medal.

Director General Sports Board Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and later, he, along with PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), distributed prizes and shields among the prize winners. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser and other SBO officials were also present there. Rashid Malik also presented a shield to DG Sports Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, DG SBP Tariq Qureshi said: “These courts have been prepared in a scientific manner on the pattern of international standard courts used in the US Open Tennis Championship. We will organize more sports events including tennis championships to trace fresh sports talent of different games as well.”

| Double crown for Abubakar and Omer; Asad, Amna, Zohaib and Hajra win one title each