Bilawal collects 1-tril 30 billion rupees from UN member countries

KARACHI – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has collected about one trillion 30 billion rupees from the United Nations member countries in just one hour.

After the appeal of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the United States has given assistance of six and a half billion rupees to Pakistan. On the appeal of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, organisation like World Bank, Asian Development Bank, World Health Organization, UNICEF, Red Crescent and Red Cross have responded positively, and countries like China, Turkey, America, Great Britain, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and others announced immediate aid. On the appeal of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in addition to the cash aid of the member countries of the United Nations, tents, medicines, rations and other goods were also given as an aid. On the appeal of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, various international organizations promise to continue their assistance to Pakistan.