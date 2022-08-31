BISE Sargodha Matric results today

SARGODHA – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sar­godha will announce results of Matriculation examinations 2022 on Wednesday (today). Accord­ing to a statement issued here on Tuesday, the results would be announced at a formal ceremony. Students could also see their re­sults on the board website www.bisesargodha.edu.pk on the same day. A spokesman said that the candidates would also get their results related information by sending an SMS on 800920. He said the Sargodha board would also provide result gazettes on CD for a payment of Rs200 per copy