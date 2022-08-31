Brail ballot paper

Elections are essential for the sustenance of parliamentary democracy. No country can’t be prosperous either economical or strategical without free and fair elections. Every citizen has the right to cast vote according to their will. It’s mandatory for everyone to keep secret and mum of vote according to election rules. In Pakistan, there are 3.2 million visually impaired people but the government has not yet made any policy regarding visually impaired people.

If a visually impaired uses crutches as somebody, then how will secrecy be retained? Keeping in view this matter, the election commission should mull over the issue and introduce brail ballot papers to enable visually impaired people to cast their votes according to their will in coming elections.

SHABIR JAMALI,

Shaheed Benazirabad.

More Stories
Columns

Data-Driven Pakistan?

Letters

Announcements of CM Punjab

Letters

Greased palms

Letters

Rupee depreciation and its consequences

Letters

Progress Pakistan

Letters

Road to misery

Letters

Massive destruction in Sindh

Letters

Pakistan amid chaos

Letters

Sale of gas

Editorials

Dengue Spreading

1 of 623

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More