Brail ballot paper
|Elections are essential for the sustenance of parliamentary democracy. No country can’t be prosperous either economical or strategical without free and fair elections. Every citizen has the right to cast vote according to their will. It’s mandatory for everyone to keep secret and mum of vote according to election rules. In Pakistan, there are 3.2 million visually impaired people but the government has not yet made any policy regarding visually impaired people.
If a visually impaired uses crutches as somebody, then how will secrecy be retained? Keeping in view this matter, the election commission should mull over the issue and introduce brail ballot papers to enable visually impaired people to cast their votes according to their will in coming elections.
SHABIR JAMALI,
Shaheed Benazirabad.