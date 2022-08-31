JAVAID UR RAHMAN

By-polls for flood-hit NA seats may face delay

ISLAMABAD – As the flash floods have badly affected a vast area of the country leaving over 1,100 people dead, the by-elections schedule in some of the directly affected constituencies may be revised.

The re-emergence of another cycle of monsoon in the mid of September may increase the sufferings of flood victims. According to the schedule, the bye-elections will take place on NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir Karachi, NA-239 Korangi Karachi and NA-246 South Karachi. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has submitted his nomination papers in all these constituencies fell vacant after the acceptance of PTI MNAs’ resignations in phases.

ECP has issued the schedule for by-elections on the nine NA seats and fixed September 25

The ECP has issued the schedule for by-elections on the nine NA seats and fixed September 25 as the date for polling but the candidates’ papers have not been finalized. It may be mentioned here that the ECP has still not deliberated on postponement of the bye-polls in any constituency. The Election Commission of Pakistan has recently for the second time postponed the second phase of local governments elections in Sindh due to the torrential rains causing floods in the area.

According to the previous schedule, the polling was due to be held on Sunday. The polling was schedule in 16 districts including East, West, South, Central, Korangi, Keamari and Malir of Karachi division and Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal and Thatta of Hyderabad division — in the second phase of the LG polls.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Dastagir inaugurates Electrical, Electronics Industrial Fair 2022

Business

Oware collaborates with Reon Energy to boost environmental sustainability

Business

Imarat to host golf championship and raise funds for flood relief efforts

Business

Miftah for promoting trade volume with neighboring countries

Business

ECC approves wheat import, six debt rescheduling agreements worth $189.52m

Business

Gwadar Safe City Project to be completed in next six months

Business

Gas subsidy to captive power plants termed discriminatory, unjust

Business

Rupee recovers Rs1.79 against dollar

Business

PSX stays bearish, loses 309 points

Business

Gold price declines by Rs5100 per tola

1 of 3,548

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More