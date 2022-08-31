By-polls for flood-hit NA seats may face delay

ISLAMABAD – As the flash floods have badly affected a vast area of the country leaving over 1,100 people dead, the by-elections schedule in some of the directly affected constituencies may be revised.

The re-emergence of another cycle of monsoon in the mid of September may increase the sufferings of flood victims. According to the schedule, the bye-elections will take place on NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir Karachi, NA-239 Korangi Karachi and NA-246 South Karachi. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has submitted his nomination papers in all these constituencies fell vacant after the acceptance of PTI MNAs’ resignations in phases.

The ECP has issued the schedule for by-elections on the nine NA seats and fixed September 25 as the date for polling but the candidates’ papers have not been finalized. It may be mentioned here that the ECP has still not deliberated on postponement of the bye-polls in any constituency. The Election Commission of Pakistan has recently for the second time postponed the second phase of local governments elections in Sindh due to the torrential rains causing floods in the area.

According to the previous schedule, the polling was due to be held on Sunday. The polling was schedule in 16 districts including East, West, South, Central, Korangi, Keamari and Malir of Karachi division and Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal and Thatta of Hyderabad division — in the second phase of the LG polls.