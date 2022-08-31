Chairman P&D Board Meets World Bank’s Country Director Najy Benhassine

The World Bank delegation comprising five members, Country Director Mr. Najy Benhassine, Mr. Ehtesham-ul Haq, Mr. Koen Martijn Geven, Ms. Ayesha Tahir and Ms. Izza Farrakh met Chairman Planning & Development Board Mr. Abdullah Khan Sumbal at P&D Complex, Lahore.

During the meeting, the Chair reviewed in detail about the World Bank project ‘GRADES’ (Getting Results: Access and Delivery of Quality Education Services) in Punjab. It’s a World Bank funded project with a loan amount of USD 150 Million. He further discussed the importance and  focus of the project including  retention and access, quality education, governance and school leadership.

During the meeting, Secretary P&D Board Mr. Sohail Anwar briefed the Chair about the construction of 4500 additional classrooms, establishment of 2500 new schools under PEF model and enrollment of 500,000 additional students under PEF over 5 years. Remedial learning is the key highlight of the project and It will be supported through smartphone and tablet applications based on existing applications and infrastructure, and will be mapped to the Single National Curriculum.n

“The project will be a key step towards getting beneficial results in future in terms of better education.” said World Bank Country’s Director Mr. Najy Benhassine. He appreciated the efforts of the Government of the Punjab and highlighted the importance of building schools and classrooms for accessibility of education across Punjab. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary P&D Board, Member Education P&D Board and senior officials.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Imran Khan reaches IHC to attend contempt proceedings

National

PM vows to utilize all resources for rehabilitation of flood victims across country

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz announces Rs10 billion grant for KP flood-hit areas

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Kalam to review flood relief operations

Islamabad

NEPRA okays Rs3.63 per unit refund for K-electric consumers in July bills

Islamabad

IHC orders removal of Azam Khan’s name from Stop List

Islamabad

Trade with India questionable: Sheikh Rasheed

Islamabad

Imran Khan to address public rally in Chishtian on September 07

National

Floodwater from Balochistan enters Khairpur Nathan Shah

Karachi

PKR continues upward trend against dollar in interbank

1 of 8,945

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More