Chinese Ambassador hands over $300,000 emergency cash assistance for flood-affected people

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Nong Rong on Tuesday handed over $300,000 emergency cash assistance to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society to help flood disaster-affected people.

Addressing the donation ceremony, the Chinese Ambassador said that Pakistan is now facing a severe flood disaster, which caused many casualties and heavy economic losses.

“We share the agony of those people who are caught in difficulties and troubles because of the flood. I am sure through our joint efforts, we will overcome the difficulties” he said.

He said, Chinese President Xi JinPing, the other day had sent his message of sympathy over the flood disaster to the Pakistani President Arif Alvi, expressing that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners with a long tradition of mutual assistance, and China will continue to help and assist Pakistan’s relief work.