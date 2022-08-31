CJ IHC disappointed with Imran Khan’s written response in contempt case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has arrived at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where he would attend proceedings of a contempt case against him for a threatening speech against female sessions court judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The PTI chairman was accompanied by Senator Shibli Faraz, Faisal Javed and Hammad Azhar when he reached the IHC amid strict security measures around the high court.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that he had read a response from Imran Khan and was not expecting this reply from him.

“The lower courts are not elite courts and they should be given importance. We did not expect such a statement from your client,” the chief justice said to Hamid Khan who was representing the PTI chairman.

The chief justice said that he expected that there would be a realization regarding the mistake and the statement would be regretted. “However, the written response does not indicate if Imran Khan relase what he has done,” he said.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a five-member larger bench to hear the contempt of court case against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The larger bench will be headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. It also includes Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

Earlier on August 23, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a show-cause notice to Imran Khan after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for allegedly threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.