MATEEN HAIDER

COAS for action for allowing hotels along Swat River

ISLAMABAD – Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that a legal action be initiated against those who permitted the construction of hotels on the riverside in Swat and adjoining areas at the same places where various hotels had washed away in the 2010 flash floods.

Talking to journalists after visiting Swat and meeting affected people, including those rescued through army aviation helicopters on Tuesday, the Army Chief said that the magnitude of the destruction is very high, but is highest in Sindh and Balochistan where it may take a longer time for rehabilitation.

General Bajwa said that in Sindh and Balochistan every citizen who has lost his home would be given ready-made construction (prefab home) for which a decision was made in yesterday’s meeting with the prime minister in the chair.

“The National Flood Response and Coordination Centre has been established, which would coordinate all operations in connection with the flood related assistance and relief. Complete data of all donations would be available there and all assistance would be sent when and where required it is required,” the army chief explained.

The COAS lauded the response from Pakistani people and Pakistanis living abroad and said massive food assistance is being received for the flood affectees. However, the bigger issue is the provision of tents which are short and efforts are being made to manage more tents.

He said that efforts are being made to reopen the road from Swat to Kalam, which may take another seven to eight days and said till the road is blocked, ration is being supplied to stranded people and residents.

The Army Chief said that response from friendly countries is very positive and said relief goods from UAE, China and Turkey have arrived in Pakistan and more relief flights are expected from Saudi Arabia and other countries.

Earlier, during his visit to Swat, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met with women, children, elders and other people who were rescued by Army aviation helicopters from Kumrat / Kalam to Kanju.

The COAS spent time with the evacuated people who thanked Pakistan Army for reaching out once they needed it the most and bringing comfort not only to them but also their families back home who eagerly awaited their safe return.

The army chief also undertook aerial reconnaissance of the extent of damage caused by floods and relief efforts of Army troops at various locations including Kalam, Bahrain, Khwazakhela and Matta areas of Swat. The COAS appreciated the Peshawar Corps for effective and timely response during the crisis and saving precious lives.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Dastagir inaugurates Electrical, Electronics Industrial Fair 2022

Business

Oware collaborates with Reon Energy to boost environmental sustainability

Business

Imarat to host golf championship and raise funds for flood relief efforts

Business

Miftah for promoting trade volume with neighboring countries

Business

ECC approves wheat import, six debt rescheduling agreements worth $189.52m

Business

Gwadar Safe City Project to be completed in next six months

Business

Gas subsidy to captive power plants termed discriminatory, unjust

Business

Rupee recovers Rs1.79 against dollar

Business

PSX stays bearish, loses 309 points

Business

Gold price declines by Rs5100 per tola

1 of 10,031

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More