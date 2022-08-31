COAS for action for allowing hotels along Swat River

ISLAMABAD – Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that a legal action be initiated against those who permitted the construction of hotels on the riverside in Swat and adjoining areas at the same places where various hotels had washed away in the 2010 flash floods.

Talking to journalists after visiting Swat and meeting affected people, including those rescued through army aviation helicopters on Tuesday, the Army Chief said that the magnitude of the destruction is very high, but is highest in Sindh and Balochistan where it may take a longer time for rehabilitation.

General Bajwa said that in Sindh and Balochistan every citizen who has lost his home would be given ready-made construction (prefab home) for which a decision was made in yesterday’s meeting with the prime minister in the chair.

“The National Flood Response and Coordination Centre has been established, which would coordinate all operations in connection with the flood related assistance and relief. Complete data of all donations would be available there and all assistance would be sent when and where required it is required,” the army chief explained.

The COAS lauded the response from Pakistani people and Pakistanis living abroad and said massive food assistance is being received for the flood affectees. However, the bigger issue is the provision of tents which are short and efforts are being made to manage more tents.

He said that efforts are being made to reopen the road from Swat to Kalam, which may take another seven to eight days and said till the road is blocked, ration is being supplied to stranded people and residents.

The Army Chief said that response from friendly countries is very positive and said relief goods from UAE, China and Turkey have arrived in Pakistan and more relief flights are expected from Saudi Arabia and other countries.

Earlier, during his visit to Swat, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met with women, children, elders and other people who were rescued by Army aviation helicopters from Kumrat / Kalam to Kanju.

The COAS spent time with the evacuated people who thanked Pakistan Army for reaching out once they needed it the most and bringing comfort not only to them but also their families back home who eagerly awaited their safe return.

The army chief also undertook aerial reconnaissance of the extent of damage caused by floods and relief efforts of Army troops at various locations including Kalam, Bahrain, Khwazakhela and Matta areas of Swat. The COAS appreciated the Peshawar Corps for effective and timely response during the crisis and saving precious lives.