Court rejects Gill’s post-arrest bail petition in sedition case

ISLAMABAD – Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Islamabad Zafar Iqbal on Tuesday has dismissed the bail petition of Dr Shehbaz Gill, the chief of staff of former premier Imran Khan, in a mutiny case.

Earlier, the judge had reserved his verdict on last Monday after the prosecution and defence completed their arguments in the sedition case registered with police station Kohsar against Gill. The judge remarked that keeping in view opinion/statement of the accused, peculiar circumstances and above said provision of law, prima facie, the accused has, at least, committed the offence under Section 131 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) which falls within prohibitory clause of section 497 CrPC and no codal formality under section 196 CrPC is required for lodging of FIR for the offence.

“Sufficient incriminating material is available on the record against the accused; therefore, the bail petition is dismissed. It is made clear that all the observations made in this bail order are tentative in nature and will have no effect on merit of the case,” the judge remarked.

During the hearing, the court was appraised by Gill’s lawyer that his client was ready to apologise for any misunderstanding in the case regarding inciting mutiny in the army. The special public prosecutor, however, opposed the defence lawyer and said that the accused committed mutiny and he did not deserve pardon. On the occasion, the judge ordered the irrelevant persons to evacuate the courtroom, following which PTI MPs Ali Nawaz Awan, Saif ullah Niazi, Sadaqat Abbasi and others left courtroom.

Judge observes prima facie, accused committed offence under Section

131 of PPC

Shehbaz Gill counsel told court that police registered case on August 8 against Gill on application of Ghulam Murtaza Chandio. The lawyer also read out the text of the FIR, accusing Gill of attempting to divide the armed forces.

It was just a misunderstanding as Gill not attempted to malign armed forces and he is ready to give explanation, the defence lawyer said, adding, Gill is ready to clear any misunderstandings and apologise over his controversial remarks regarding the armed forces. On the occasion, the TV talk show, in which Gill made anti army statements, was played in the courtroom. The defence lawyer told court that Gill had not asked the army officers lesser than the rank of Brigadier to disobey the generals.

He said Shehbaz Gill was pointing fingers towards Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the TV talk show, adding that the strategic media cell is asked to do propaganda against PTI chief Imran Khan.

The lawyer of Gill pointed out that a wrong tweet about helicopter crash was posted by some quarters and later on, it spread like jungle fire. However, the prosecutor opposed the arguments of defence lawyers and told court that it has proved during investigation that Gill made anti army statements in a TV show.