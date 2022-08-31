Our Staff Reporter

Daska notables call on Punjab CM

LAHORE – A delegation of Daska notables including Bao Muhammad Rizwan MPA, Sahibzada Usman Khalid, Kh. Atif Raza, Samiullah Malhi, Qari Zulfikar Sialvi, Wasim Ahmad, Kh. Salman, Mahmoodul Hasan, Rana Usman, Tahir Rauf and Muhammad Bilal called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office.

The CM assured to resolve the problems of Daska tehsil on a priority basis. The current administrative position of the tehsil will be maintained and Daska will not be included in Wazirabad, he added. He said: “Daska is close to my heart and the condition of this city will be improved by working day and night for composite development work. The government will also improve the standard of civic amenities”.

The delegation thanked Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for maintaining the current administrative position of tehsil Daska and said that he had won their hearts by accepting their demands.

