Dastagir inaugurates Electrical, Electronics Industrial Fair 2022

KARACHI – Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir Khan inaugurated 11th edition of Electrical and Electronics Industrial Exhi­bition on Tuesday at Expo Centre Karachi.

The 3-day IEEEP Fair 2022- organised by Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Pakistan (IEEEP) Karachi cen­tre- showcases energy efficient products and solutions of 98 national and interna­tional companies and their 500 brands.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the federal minister said that a new av­enue of progress and development was opening in Thar with immense prospects of electricity generation. He said that coal based power generation plant be­ing constructed by Shanghai Electric was at advanced stages of completion and as much as 2000 megawatts electricity pro­duction was expected from Thar soon. The vast Tar coal reserves have enor­mous potential to generate thousands of megawatts of electricity while billions of dollars could be earned by exporting the coal as well, he said and regretted that such precious resources were neglected for decades and Pakistan was unable to exploit Thar coal only because of lack of determination and required skills.

Khurram Dastair said that PML-N led federal government was proactively pa­tronising and pursuing the Thar coal projects, two blocks of Thar coal reserves were operational and an open pit spread­ing on kilometres was ready. He said that Pakistan was facing a colossal humani­tarian crisis due to torrential rains and floods across the country as devastation by floods was massive and millions of people have been dislocated while losses of billions of rupees had been estimated in all the provinces. The federal minister said that he was tasked by Prime Minis­ter Shahbaz Sharif to ensure uninterrupt­ed power supply in flood affected areas particularly in Sindh and Balochistan and he was here in Sindh since seven days. The minister expressed satisfaction that power supply system was functioning well despite massive flooding and rel­evant companies managed running the system in a very challenging situation.

“It is a gigantic task to ensure power supply when grid stations and entire elec­tricity transmission and distribution in­frastructure were surrounded by water,” he noted, adding that it was a challenge for engineers in coming days as well. The most of the electricity infrastruc­ture in the country was decades old and it needed to be modernised, he observed and urged the engineers to come up with innovative approach to begin Pakistan anew. “Whatever constraints there would be, we will try our best to achieve excel­lence by finding new ways of dealing with issues and challenges being faced by Pak­istan,” Khurram Dastagir vowed.

Chairman IEEEP Karachi centre Kha­lid Pervaiz in his welcome address said that IEEEP was trying to create linkage between all the stakeholders of engi­neering sector and the annual fair pro­vide greater opportunities to pick up the latest trends gain access to the newest cutting edge products in the industry. Convener organizing committee Ahmed Zubair Siddiqui informed that 98 compa­nies and 500 brands had set up stalls in one of the biggest electronics and elec­trical fairs of the country show casing a large range of their products, merchan­dise and services. President IEEEP Sha­hid Aftab Qureshi said that main objec­tive of organising the fair was promoting efficient energy solutions to industry. Later the federal minister for power cut the ribbon to formally inaugurate the IEEEP fair. He also visited different stalls set u in the fair to review the products and solutions being offered