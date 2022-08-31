Demo held for draining out of rainwater from Larkana bazaar

LARKANA – The shopkeepers of famous Jelus Bazaar continued their protest on the second consecutive day here on Tuesday and staged a massive sit-in at Anaj Mandi Road, demanding draining out stagnant rainwater from the bazaar.

Shopkeepers, including Masood Ahmed Shaikh, Ashraf Shaikh, Jabbar Shaikh and others, complained that since the past 15 days, rainwater was standing in the bazaar which had not yet been drained out due to which 250 shops were under stagnant water and the goods kept in their sops had been destroyed, causing them huge losses.

They said they made several complaints to district administration, municipal authorities and PPP leaders but nobody had listened to their grievances. They said they had paid millions of rupees taxes every month and this was the only Union Committee which always defeated PPP but this time, it was successful in recent local bodies elections but even then their issues are not being resolved which is highly painful.

They urged PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other relevant government authorities to order draining out of the water immediately and save them from undergoing further losses, or else, they warned, they will stop supply of all food and other items throughout the district for which only relevant authorities would be responsible.