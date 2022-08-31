Developed world should not leave Pakistan at mercy of climate change, says PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday urged the international community to extend maximum support for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people of Pakistan, assuring that every penny would be spent transparently.

The prime minister, in an interaction with the representatives of the foreign media, said, “I want to give my solemn pledge and solemn commitment” that every penny would be spent in a transparent manner.

“Every penny will reach the needy. There will be no wastage at all,” he assured the people of Pakistan as well as the donors. He said the country was faced with the “worst” flood situation in its history that had killed over a thousand people including 300 children, injured thousands more, displaced more than a million people and killed above a million animals.

In the press briefing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also called the floods “the worst in the history of Pakistan.” “The damage to our infrastructure is vast and is spread all over Pakistan,” Sharif said. He recalled the international community’s generous support following the 2010 floods and expected a similar response in wake of the ongoing catastrophic situation.

He said thought the friendly countries had started sending relief supplies but “much more needed to be done” to overcome the situation. He said the UN Flash Appeal of $160 million and called for its multiplication to overcome the burgeoning needs.

The floods also washed away the standing crops, the prime minister said and sought the international community’s attention towards the current needs of the flood-hit population including potable water, tents, mosquito nets, and medical treatment.

Prime Minister Sharif said all including the federal and provincial governments, National Disaster Management Authority (NDM), provincial disaster management authorities and Pakistan Army were in action for rescue and relief of the flood victims.

He said the relevant authorities were also actively engaged in repair of the road infrastructure as the flash floods had damaged thousands kilometer stretch of roads across the country. He said owing to the destruction of roads, Quetta had lost connectivity with Sindh.

He said the damaged road infrastructure also led to the impediments in supply of basic necessities to the flood-hit population. He said the pervading catastrophic flood situation also adversely impacted the economy, adding to the burden on the national kitty.

He said the government was scraping maximum resources for relief and rehabilitation of the people who were currently being provided with their immediate needs including shelter, tents, mosquito nets, potable water and medical treatment.

The prime minister told the media that the relief operation was going on across the country. Dozens of helicopters and boats were also in action to rescuing relocate the affected people besides supplying relief items. “This needs to be done at a much bigger scale,” he remarked citing the magnitude of the challenge.

He said a National Flood Response and Coordination Center had been constituted for an effective and speedy relief and rehabilitation operation and coordination with donor agencies.

To a question, the prime minister said the country had received three to four times more rains this year and assured that the government would redirect its development spending for the rehabilitation of the people.

“Met members of international media today to brief them about flood ravages in Pakistan. The devastation is evidence of seriousness of the threat posed by climate change. Despite having less than 1% share in carbon emission, we are ranked 8th in terms of exposure to climate hazards,” the PM tweeted. “My point was that international community, particularly the developed world, should not leave developing countries like Pakistan at the mercy of climate change. If it is us today, it can be somebody else tomorrow. Threat of climate change is real, potent & staring us in the face.”

At least eight more people were killed and three others injured due to rain and flood-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, officials said Tuesday. According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), relief operations are ongoing in the flood-affected districts.

Two children died of drowning in flood water near motorway in Charsadda on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said that an eight-year old boy and his sister aged 11 were playing in flood water when they drowned.

The ill-fated family was living in relief camp established for flood victims and belongs to Shabara village in Charsadda. The Rescue 1122 teams have recovered both bodies and handed them over to the heirs.

‘Venomous snakes’

Venomous snakes found in flood waters were on prowl in affected areas as only in Nowshera 26 cases of snake bites were reported which has claimed life of a woman for not receiving timely medical aid.

According to the Health Department, lack of anti-venom medicines was causing deaths among flood affectees. The woman who lost her life hailed from Mohib Banda village. According to the health department, the woman was bitten at her home.

The department added that snakes had become more ferocious due to hunger while biting everything that comes in their way.

Pregnant woman dies of suffocation

An expectant mother died of suffocation on Tuesday, while many others fainted at a Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) collection point in Khairpur.

According to local police, a BISP point was set up at Government Mumtaz College, Khairpur for disbursement of money among the flood victims.

Hundreds of women reached the point where many fainted due to the nonavailability of electric fans and drinking water.

The woman, identified as Khursheed Begum, fainted due to lack of oxygen and died in hospital, while many others were being treated at the Civil Hospital.

The affected people demanded that more BISP money collection points be set up to save people from suffocating to death.

River Indus likely to attain very high flood at Taunsa: FFC

Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said River Indus may attain very high flood level at Taunsa while very high level flooding is likely to continue in River Kabul during next 24 hours.

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, at present, River Indus is flowing in “high flood” in Chashma–Taunsa–Guddu-Sukkur Reaches and in “medium flood” at Kalabagh and Kotri.

Flood flows in the Indus at Tarbela have receded and it is now discharging normal flows. Other main Rivers of Indus River System i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej continues to flow in normal flow conditions.

Flood flows generated in River Swat on 26th August 2022 have completely receded and at present it is flowing in normal flows.

Flood alert issued for low lying areas near River Satluj

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Safdar Virk issued flood alert and directed residents of low lying areas to make preparation for emergency departure to safer places.

The water level in the River Satluj could affect residents of Sahuka, Jamleera, Farooqabad, Head Islam, Suldaira, Budh Ghulam, Mauza Akbar, and Mauza Saifen. The deputy commissioner instructed the residents to should keep their luggage ready so that they should be shifted to safer places in case of emergency situation.

President European Council Charles Michel has expressed condolence and solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan over the loss of precious lives and material damage due to devastating floods in the country.

He was telephonically talking to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister thanked the EU President for his expression of solidarity and appreciated the EU’s support of 2.15 million Euros for flood affectees in Pakistan.

Briefing the EU President about the widespread destruction in the country due to unprecedented rains, the Prime Minister said the floods have caused extensive loss of human lives, livelihoods, livestock, crops, property and infrastructure.

He stated with concern that the floods situation is likely to deteriorate further as rains are expected to continue in areas already inundated by over two months of floods.

Shehbaz Sharif also apprised the EU President of the efforts by the government including large scale humanitarian response for affected people through immediate dispatch and distribution of food, medicine and relief material.

He said the government has also established a Relief Fund for the flood victims and made arrangements for overseas people to donate to the flood relief efforts.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements endorsed by the United Nations under the ‘UN Flash Appeal’ launched on Tuesday.