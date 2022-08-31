Donations receive from portal exceed $2m: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the donations received from the portal exceeded $2m within 24 hours.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier said, “I am asking our Overseas Pakistanis to continue donating for flood victims through the portal. PTI Chairman said that he want to thank all those who have already contributed in this regard.

Addressing the youth convention, the former prime minister said that the time has come to truly liberate the country, saying the big robbers in the country take NRO by looting. “We are fighting for justice in this country and we will not side by anyone in war but will side by everyone in peace”, said Imran.

Saying that he want the same law for the poor and the rich in the country, Imran went on to say that no society can develop without the rule of law. Announcing to stage rally tomorrow in Sargodha, the former prime minister said that he is preparing the nation for real freedom.

Urging the youth of ISF to play a full role for membership in universities and colleges on September 5, Imran said that the youth should come out for real freedom on his [Imran] call.

Talking about the flash floods, the former prime minister said that whatever money he is collecting will be used for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people across the country.

The solution to the country’s problems is immediate elections because economic stability comes from political stability, Imran reiterated.