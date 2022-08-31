Dwindling Options

Economic turbulence has already caused food prices to skyrocket in Pakistan. With the floods wreaking havoc across the nation, wasting millions of acres of agricultural land, and destroying crop yields, food scarcity and inflation are expected to get much worse. In such a situation, the government’s proposal for importing crucial vegetables such as tomatoes and onions from India and other regional partners must seriously be considered. However, decades’ worth of disputes has made this nearly impossible.

In the last few months, Pakistan topped historical records of inflation with the average rate surpassing 44 percent. Prices for basic commodities like tomatoes and onions have reached Rs.500 and Rs.300 per kilogram respectively, making them unaffordable for the masses. The quality of life is decreasing across the board and the situation is going to get worse considering that 33 million people have been displaced because of the floods and most productive land is likely to remain underwater for the next few months. Troubling times are ahead and the government must prepare strategies that focus on exploring trade opportunities in the region.

According to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, the authorities are considering importing vegetables and other commodities from India. However, the disturbance that India has caused in Kashmir, and for Pakistan generally as well, over the years has made such a collaboration nearly impossible. For now, tomatoes and onions will have to suffice. In an ideal world, imports and exports across industries and sectors would have been beneficial for both sides.

Despite the hurdles that we might face, the government is still open to the possibility of trading with India and has expressed hopes that both countries will be able to come to some sort of agreement. Meanwhile, it would be wise to approach countries like Turkey, Afghanistan, and Iran for food items. All avenues must be kept open to mitigate the losses suffered from an unstable economy and climate disasters.