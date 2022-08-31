Fans’ export increases 16.19pc during July

ISLAMABAD – The export of fans witnessed an in­crease of 16.19 percent during the first month of current fiscal year, against the exports of the corre­sponding period of last year.

The country exported fans worth $2.684 million during July 2022 against the exports of $2.310 mil­lion during July 2021, showing a growth of 16.19 percent, according to a report issued by Pakistan Bu­reau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the export of fans, however, decreased by 29.41 percent dur­ing July 2022 as compared to the exports of $3.802 million in June 2022, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s overall merchan­dise export declined by 5.17 per­cent in July 2022 as compared to the export of July 2021. The export during the month were recorded at $2,219 million against the exports of $2,340 million in last July.

The imports also declined by 12.81 percent to $4,861 million in July 2022 compared to the exports of $5,575 million in July 2021. Based on the figures, the merchan­dize trade deficit declined by 18.33 percent by going down form the deficit of US$3,235 million last July to $2,642 million in July 2022, ac­cording to PBS data.