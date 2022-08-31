Agencies

FC personnel martyred, another injured in bomb blast

BAJAUR – One FC personnel was martyred and another injured in a bomb blast in Yusufabad area of Tehsil Khar, said police here on Tuesday. According to officials, the FC personnel were present at the roadside post as usual when a remote control bomb planted by unknown persons exploded.  As a result of the explosion, one FC personnel, Mujahid Khan, was martyred while another was injured. Officials of Rescue 1122 immediately reached the spot, provided first aid to the injured personnel and shifted him to Halai Headquarters Hospital Khar. After the explosion, police and FC officials reached the spot.

 

