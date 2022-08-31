Agencies

Flood Relief Coordination Unit set up at Pakistan’s London High Commission

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan High Commission in London on Tuesday established a Flood Relief Coordination Unit (FRCU) as focal point for flood relief efforts in Pakistan.  The Until would be operational round the clock, said the high commission said in a statement. The people may contact the Flood Relief Coordination Unit at Mobile Nos.  07778640125, 07501315025 and floodrelief2022@phclondon.org. The high commission also informed the diaspora that the information about floods was being uploaded on following website and social media handles in real time.

