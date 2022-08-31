Floods causes Rs98b loss to Balochistan’s agri sector: DG

QUETTA – Director General (DG) Agriculture Balochistan Abdul Wahab Kakar on Tuesday said that devastating rains and floods had caused Rs98 billion losses to the agriculture sector of the province.

“The loss incurred to the agriculture sector of Balochistan alone is estimated as Rs98 billion,” the DG Agricultural said during a meeting held here at Agriculture office to review the losses caused by the rain in the province. Director Agri-Engineering Syed Bashir Ahmed Agha besides other officers attended the meeting.

The DG said that due to heavy downpour and accompanying flash floods, crops, orchards, 15,800 tube-wells, ponds and solar systems had been damaged on an area of 190 thousand acres. On the directives of Provincial Agriculture Minister Mir Asad Baloch, a summary has been moved to CM Balochistan seeking Rs50 billion for repair of the damaged infrastructure and compensation.

He said that over 60 percent people of Balochistan were directly or indirectly attached with the agriculture sector for their means of livelihood.

Recent floods followed by incessant rains, like other sectors also caused massive losses to the agriculture sector.

The DG noted that on the directives of the minister, a team comprising PDMA officials, district administration and agriculture experts carried out a joint survey assessing the exact losses.

While demanding release of early funds, the DG said with the approval of required funds repair work would be initiated to restore the disrupted communication system.