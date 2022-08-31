Food, tents distributed among flood-hit people of Khyber

KHYBER – Food packages and tents were distributed among the flood-affected families of Sheen Pokh villages of Loy-Shelman area of subdivision Landi Kotal district Khyber last day.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Khy­ber Shah Fahad, Assistant Commissioner, Landi Ko­tal Irshad Mohmand flanked by Tehsildar Daud Afri­di and other lower staff visited the rain-affected area and distributed food packages, tents, flour and other daily usage commodities to 75 families who lost their moveable and immovable properties in the flood.

Speaking on the occasion AC Irshad Mohmand said that the government is well informed of the problems of flood-hit people and would never leave them alone in that time of need.

Report of the lost properties in Sheen Pokh and Samsay villages has already been compiled and sent to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and soon it would extend financial support to the affectees, he added.

The residents appreciated the on-time help of the administration and urged to assist them in resuming their routine daily activities.

As per National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) so far 1,033 people have died and more than 30 million have been affected across the country by the recent monsoon rains and flooding.