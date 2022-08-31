Our Staff Reporter

Food, tents distributed among flood-hit people of Khyber

KHYBER   –    Food packages and tents were distributed among the flood-affected families of Sheen Pokh villages of Loy-Shelman area of subdivision Landi Kotal district Khyber last day.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Khy­ber Shah Fahad, Assistant Commissioner, Landi Ko­tal Irshad Mohmand flanked by Tehsildar Daud Afri­di and other lower staff visited the rain-affected area and distributed food packages, tents, flour and other daily usage commodities to 75 families who lost their moveable and immovable properties in the flood.

Speaking on the occasion AC Irshad Mohmand said that the government is well informed of the problems of flood-hit people and would never leave them alone in that time of need.

Report of the lost properties in Sheen Pokh and Samsay villages has already been compiled and sent to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and soon it would extend financial support to the affectees, he added.

The residents appreciated the on-time help of the administration and urged to assist them in resuming their routine daily activities.

As per National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) so far 1,033 people have died and more than 30 million have been affected across the country by the recent monsoon rains and flooding.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Govt decides to import onions, tomatoes from Iran, Afghanistan

National

Helicopters rescue the stranded from Swat Valley

National

Muqam visits flood-hit areas of Swat, Kalam, Madian, Bahrain

Business

Dastagir inaugurates Electrical, Electronics Industrial Fair 2022

Business

Oware collaborates with Reon Energy to boost environmental sustainability

Business

Imarat to host golf championship and raise funds for flood relief efforts

Business

Miftah for promoting trade volume with neighboring countries

Business

ECC approves wheat import, six debt rescheduling agreements worth $189.52m

Business

Gwadar Safe City Project to be completed in next six months

Business

Gas subsidy to captive power plants termed discriminatory, unjust

1 of 10,032

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More