Anadolu

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev dies at age 92

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, died on Tuesday. He was 92.

“This evening, after a serious and prolonged illness, Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev passed away,” the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital, where he was being treated, said in a statement.

Gorbachev was born in 1931 in a peasant family. He made a successful career in the Communist Party and headed the Soviet Union from 1985 to 1991.

Gorbachev announced a policy of perestroika, designed as a transition to a more democratic and free country, but which led to the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

In 1990, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his pivotal role in ending the Cold War.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Foreign -- International

Iraq’s Shia cleric al-Sadr stages hunger strike ‘until violence stops’

Foreign -- International

Russia ‘militarized’ Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant, US says

Foreign -- International

Rubbish bins pile high in Scottish capital due to ongoing bin collectors’ strike

Foreign -- International

Jordan calls for halting Israeli violations at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex

Foreign -- International

UN nuclear watchdog team to visit embattled Ukrainian nuclear plant

Foreign -- International

Pope calls for international cooperation to help flood-hit Pakistan

Foreign -- International

EU foreign policy chief urges Russia to allow repair of Ukraine nuclear plant

Foreign -- International

Death toll from clashes between rival militias in Libya rises to 23

Foreign -- International

EU countries revisit shale gas amid energy crisis

Foreign -- International

US to appoint envoy to Arctic region for first time in history

1 of 8

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More