Our Staff Reporter

Fuel adjustment charges: SHC issues notice to NEPRA, K-electric

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and K-Electric on the petition against the collection of fuel adjustment charges and taxes in the electricity bills. According to details, a hearing was held in the SHC on the Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman’s constitutional petition against the collection of huge amount in the form of fuel adjustment charges and taxes by K-Electric.
Advocate Usman Farooq, the lawyer of the petitioner Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, argued in the court and said that K-Electric should be stopped from over-billing and collection of fuel adjustment and other charges including sales and income tax, TV license fee in the electricity bill. Advocate Usman Farooq also requested the SHC to conduct a forensic audit of K-Electric’s accounts. After initial arguments of Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman’s counsel, the SHC issued notices to NEPRA and K-Electric. Both have been directed to submit their response by September 9.

