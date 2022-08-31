APP

Gold price declines by Rs5100 per tola

ISLAMABAD     –      The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs5100 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs.140,500 against its sale at Rs.145,600 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also de­clined by Rs.4,372 and was sold at Rs120,456 against Rs. 124,828 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs.110,418 against Rs.114,426, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association re­ported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.10 to Rs1520 and that of ten gram silver by 8.57 to Rs.1303.15. The price of gold in interna­tional market went up by $5 and was sold at $1733 against its sale at $1728, the association reported.

