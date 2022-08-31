Govt decides to import onions, tomatoes from Iran, Afghanistan
Pakistani authorities have decided to import onions and tomatoes from neighboring producers Iran and Afghanistan in light of the soaring prices and impending food crisis, after catastrophic floods across the country.
The recent torrential rains and flooding have affected the production of vegetables and other crops.
The Ministry of Commerce announced the decision at a meeting chaired by Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar. The minister also reviewed the availability of tomatoes and onions in the country.