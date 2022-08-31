News Desk

Govt decides to issue import permits to onion, tomato importers

Islamabad – The government has decided to issue import permits to onion and tomato importers within 24 hours to ensure smooth supply and price stability of these commodities in the local markets. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research in Islamabad today (Tuesday). The Ministry has also proposed to FBR to waive-off taxes and levies on import of onion and tomatoes in the next 90 days. It has also formed a contact group where importers will be able to share their problems while a team at Ministry will monitor the situation and take necessary action for redressal. Pakistan’s embassies in Iran, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates and other countries have also been requested to assist imports. It merits mention here that the steps have been taken in view of the huge loss incurred to crops due to flash floods and rains in the country.

 

