News Desk

Govt to conduct forensic audit of Shaukat Tarins leaked audio

The federal government on Wednesday decided to conduct a forensic audit of the alleged leaked audio call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator and former federal minister Shaukat Tarin.

Speaking to the media, Federal Law Minister Nazir Tarar said that a painful thing came to the government’s attention, that former finance minister Shaukat Tarin had a conversation with Punjab Minister Mohsin Leghari and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Ministers Taimur Jhagra. Taking a swipe at former finance minister Tarin, the federal law minister said that he [Shaukat Tarin] has crossed all limits by giving priority to politics and trying to push back the state. Not only is this against the national interest, but it also comes under the category of hypocrisy and will hurt the hearts of all the people living in Pakistan, added Nazir Tarar.

The federal law minister said that the government is also consulting the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Interior regarding this matter. “We have decided to conduct a forensic audit of the audio conversation”, said Tarin. He warned that legal action will be taken against those who speak against the national interests and will be dealt with iron hands.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Minister of State for Finance hails revival of IMF’s Extended Fund Facility program

National

PM directs power distribution companies to address public complaints

National

Rains, floods kill 264 in KP since June 15: PDMA

National

Donations receive from portal exceed $2m: Imran Khan

National

ADB announces $3 million aid to support Pakistan’s flood response

National

Sept 6 central ceremony postponed in solidarity with flood-hit people: ISPR

National

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Kalat district

National

Tarin rebuffs allegations of treason against him

Islamabad

SBP clarifies reports of banks rejecting flood donations

National

President Arif Alvi visits Nowshera to review flood relief operations

1 of 8,943

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More