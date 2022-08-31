Govt to facilitate importers of onion, tomatoes to ensure supply, price stability

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of National Food Security and Re­search will issue import permits of onion and tomatoes within 24 hours to ensure a supply of the essential commodity in the market and to stabilise the prices.

The Ministry has also proposed to FBR to waive-off taxes and levies on import of onion and tomatoes, according to press release issued by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. These steps are taken to ensure a supply of the essen­tial commodity in the market and to sta­bilize the prices. According to the details, the importers will be allowed to import onion and tomatoes. Ministry has directed the DPP to facilitate the import and ensure that there are no hindrances for importers. MNFSR has taken on-board all the stake­holders with an aim to ensure a supply of the essential commodities to the consum­ers. Furthermore, a contact group to facili­tate imports is created, where importers will be able to share their problems. While a team at Ministry of National Food Se­curity will monitor the situation and will take necessary action for redressal. The ministry has taken these decisions to en­sure that onion and tomatoes are available in the market at reasonable rates to the consumers. Pakistan Embassies in Iran, Afghanistan, UAE and other countries have been requested to assist imports. Ministry of Food Security, with stakeholders, will continue to take necessary steps to ensure food security in the country in the times when crops have been heavily damaged because of recent floods and rains.