Gwadar Safe City Project to be completed in next six months

ISLAMABAD – Gwadar Safe City Project (GSCP) will be completed in next six months, and a re­vised PC-I in this regard will be submitted to the next Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting.

Federal Minister for Planning, Develop­ment & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed the provincial government of Balochistan to revise its PC-1 before the next CDWP meeting, scheduled in September. In order to complete the Gwadar Safe City Project (GSCP) in six months, Feder­al Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has issued directives to the provincial government to revise its PC-1 before the next CDWP meet­ing. The minister issued these directions while chairing a steering committee meet­ing to review progress on GSCP. The meeting was attended by the Additional Secretary Planning Commission, Secretary Ministry of Information & Technology and Inspector General of Police IGP Islamabad.

The meeting was informed that Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) had already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for providing technical and op­erational support to the Gwadar Safe City Project and government of Balochistan is the sponsoring agency of the project.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary, Balochistan briefed the minister about the current status of the project. The minister while reviewing the progress directed the provincial government of Balochistan to hold a meeting next week with PSCA while following their model which remained suc­cessful in Punjab. It is pertinent to mention here that under the project, around 675 CCTV cameras will be installed in various parts of Gwadar to secure the area.

The minister also directed CS Balochistan to rationalize the cost of the project while recruiting professional project director for this project. During the meeting, the minis­ter also inquired about the status of Quetta Safe City Project. During the meeting, it was informed that equipment has been taken for this project and further progress was under­way. The minister directed the concerned stakeholders to integrate it with GCSP and there should be no overlapping. “The prime objective is to take maximum security mea­sures for Gwadar which will be a gateway for the CPEC,” the minister remarked.