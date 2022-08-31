News Desk

Hot, humid weather expected in most plain areas of country: PMD

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at few places in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta eighteen, Gilgit and Murree seventeen, and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla, partly cloudy and dry in Leh and Pulwama.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh twelve, Anantnag and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade.

