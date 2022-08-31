IHC orders removal of Azam Khan’s name from Stop List

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the removal of the name of Azam Khan, former principal secretary to ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, from the Stop List.

The IHC also directed Azam to appear before the parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) whenever summoned.

Earlier during the hearing of the petition filed by ex-principal secretary, IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Athar Minallah asked as to why the PAC had summoned Azam.

The petitioner’s counsel replied that his client had been summoned to explain his position in Tayyaba Gull sexual harassment case.

The IHC CJ remarked that whenever a parliamentary body summons somebody, he or she should appear before it out of respect. “And Azam made a mistake if he chose not to go there,” he opined.

The assistant attorney general (AAG), on the occasion, said that it was on PAC directives that Azam’s name had been put on the Stop List.

CJ Minallah remarked as how a parliamentary committee could give such instructions. “When this court cannot do anything illegal, nobody else can,” he stated emphatically.

He reminded that this court had earlier, in its observations, said that there was no law behind the Stop List.

“After all Azam is a government servant. He is not going anywhere,” he added.

The AAG told the court that the former principal secretary did not appear before the body despite the fact that he was summoned repeatedly.