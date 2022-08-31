Our Staff Reporter

Illegal deductions from BISP amount not to be tolerated: Commissioner

SUKKUR – Sukkur Commissioner, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday said that police had carried out action against agents making illegal deductions from the amount allocated for women under BISP. On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah,the action has been taken and three persons were arrested from Sukkur district.
The commissioner said that the prevailing flood situation was painful and no injustice with poor, particularly destitute people would be tolerated.
Meanwhile, Sukkur Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phul on Tuesday visited a relief camp here and said free of charge medical facility for the rain and flood victims was being ensured across the Sukkur division. In this connection, he said that the deputy commissioner will issue a letter to the flood victims going for treatment from the flood victims camps in district headquarters hospitals. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed had written a letter to the commissioner to take up the issue of medical expenses of flood victims with quarters concerned.

