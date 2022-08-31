Imarat to host golf championship and raise funds for flood relief efforts
ISLAMABAD – IMARAT Group of Companies, one of Pakistan’s leading real estate groups, recently held the inauguration ceremony of the Night Golf Championship at Bahria Garden City, Islamabad.
The participants of this 8-day event will include members of the Garden City Golf Club, top professionals, club teams, corporate teams, diplomats and other active golfers. The ceremony was arranged at the site of Golf Floras II, one of the latest projects launched by IMARAT. It is set to be the biggest luxury residential complex in Islamabad, offering a premium lifestyle to the residents with its plush amenities and facilities.
“It is a pleasure to host a tournament that enables golfers to measure their abilities at one of the finest venues in the capital city,” stated Group Director Farhan Javed. “More importantly, it allows us to make a lasting, positive impact by raising funds for the flood-displaced communities.” The proceedings will be donated for recovery efforts in areas that have been subjected to large-scale devastation due to monsoon flooding.