Imarat to host golf championship and raise funds for flood relief efforts

ISLAMABAD   –   IMARAT Group of Companies, one of Pakistan’s leading real estate groups, recently held the inauguration ceremony of the Night Golf Championship at Bah­ria Garden City, Islamabad.

The participants of this 8-day event will include members of the Garden City Golf Club, top pro­fessionals, club teams, corporate teams, diplomats and other active golfers. The ceremony was ar­ranged at the site of Golf Floras II, one of the latest projects launched by IMARAT. It is set to be the big­gest luxury residential complex in Islamabad, offering a premium lifestyle to the residents with its plush amenities and facilities.

“It is a pleasure to host a tour­nament that enables golfers to measure their abilities at one of the finest venues in the capital city,” stated Group Director Far­han Javed. “More importantly, it allows us to make a lasting, positive impact by raising funds for the flood-displaced commu­nities.” The proceedings will be donated for recovery efforts in areas that have been subjected to large-scale devastation due to monsoon flooding.

