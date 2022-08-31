Imran denies contempt of court charges

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, through his counsels submitted before the Islamabad High Court that no contempt of court had been committed by him (Imran Khan) at a public rally at F-9 Park on August 20, and the IHC deputy registrar took the words selectively from the speech made by the respondent.

PTI chief filed his provisional reply in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in response to a show-cause notice, issued to him for threatening an additional sessions judge of Islamabad. A five-member larger bench of the IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri will conduct hearing of the contempt case against Imran on Wednesday (today).

The PTI chairman reply was filed by a panel of six lawyers headed by senior advocate Hamid Khan. It was stated that the present proceedings initiated on the basis of office note of IHC’s deputy registrar on 22.08.2022. The petitioner said that the deputy registrar’s note, by no such stretch of imagination could amount to criminal and judicial contempt. They submitted that the deputy registrar has no power to initiate such a note on newspaper clipping, and the present proceedings have been initiated without jurisdiction and, are liable to be withdrawn.

| PTI chief files initial reply in IHC against show-cause for threatening judge

Urges court to quash terrorism charges against him

They submitted that it is the legal right of every citizen to complain about the conduct/ misconduct of a judge or any public functionary in accordance with law. The reply further said that the instant proceedings were initiated on the basis of newspaper clippings.

It submitted that the respondent was under serious misunderstanding and misconception that Judge Zeba Chaudhry was not a judicial officer but an executive magistrate, performing executive/ administrative functions on the direction of the federal government. They stated that since the respondent was not even aware that he was referring to a judicial officer, there was no question of respondent being in the knowledge of pendency of the matter before a judicial officer or being sub judice before this court, it was submitted.

Imran prays IHC to quash terrorism charges against him: PTI chief Imran Khan approached the Islamabad High Court for quashing the First information Report (FIR) registered against him on terrorism charges.

The former prime minister cited Station House Officer (SHO) PS Margalla, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Capital Territory, the State and others as respondents.