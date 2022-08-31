Imran khan to appear before IHC in contempt of court case

Former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will appear before Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the contempt of court case after a show-cause notice.

The Islamabad police have made security arrangements at the IHC for PTI Chairman Imran Khan. People will only be allowed to enter the premises of the court holding entry pass. While the residents of the nearby areas will be provided diverted routes for transportation.

It is pertinent to mention that a larger bench of the IHC on August 23 issued a show-cause notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and summoned him in person on August 31, in a contempt of court case pertaining to his threatening remarks about Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Imran Khan’s reply was submitted in the Islamabad High Court by Advocate Hamid Khan.

In the reply, it was said that “Imran Khan does not believe in suppressing the feelings of the judges, he is ready to withdraw the words if they were inappropriate; the court should examine Imran Khan’s speech with context, he always obeys the law and the constitution. The PTI chairman believes in an independent judiciary. The show cause notice against him should be withdrawn.”

“It was in this misconception that she was referred to a magistrate,” it said, adding that the PTI chief had no intention of saying anything against the judicial officer.

“It is submitted that the respondent had no motive (ill-will) behind the said speech or remarks, nor were those directed specifically towards the judicial officer.”

It argued that after seeing visuals of the physical torture and hearing about the sexual abuse on Shahbaz Gill during custody, the PTI chief had been disturbed. “It was neither intended to obstruct the course of justice as the order for remand had already been issued.

On Imran’s behalf, his counsel said that fair comment and criticism was desirable for the administration of justice and hence should be allowed.

He also contended that the deputy registrar of the court had completely “misconceived the law and his own powers” by writing a note to the IHC and demanding contempt proceedings against Imran.

Imran Khan’s response in court also said that he had not committed any contempt of court, rather his words at the F-9 rally were taken out “selectively” and blown “out of context” to give an impression that he wanted to take things in his hands.