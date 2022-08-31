Our Staff Reporter

Internet services suspended in 80pc area of Balochistan: PTCL

QUETTA – General Manager PTCL Shaukat Khaaja Khel on Tuesday said that the torrential rains and flash flood have damaged the fiber optic cable and internet services were suspended in 80 percent area of the province.

Voice and data services have badly been affected after heavy downpour and floods.   In Balochistan, 2 out of 3 fiber optic cables were washed away in flash floods at several places. However, PTCL landline and internet services have been partially restored in some districts of the province. He said the third cable near Mastung district was also broken due to sinking into the ground and due to fiber optic failure internet service was completely suspended in Quetta.

However, it was later partially restored, and it may take several days to fully restore Internet and landline services as repair work on two other damaged fiber optic cables will take time.

“PTCL provides Internet services to 70,000 customers in Balochistan, but due to the recent bad weather conditions, it has been interrupted,” he added. It may be mentioned here that mobile service of some of the service providers is yet not fully restored.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), official said that due to torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan and damage to optical fiber cable, mobile and internet services were shut down to parts of the province.

“Efforts are being made to fix the issue at earliest. PTA is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared,” he said.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Dastagir inaugurates Electrical, Electronics Industrial Fair 2022

Business

Oware collaborates with Reon Energy to boost environmental sustainability

Business

Imarat to host golf championship and raise funds for flood relief efforts

Business

Miftah for promoting trade volume with neighboring countries

Business

ECC approves wheat import, six debt rescheduling agreements worth $189.52m

Business

Gwadar Safe City Project to be completed in next six months

Business

Gas subsidy to captive power plants termed discriminatory, unjust

Business

Rupee recovers Rs1.79 against dollar

Business

PSX stays bearish, loses 309 points

Business

Gold price declines by Rs5100 per tola

1 of 1,995

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More